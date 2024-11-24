Benet girls basketball dominates in home opener against De La Salle

Benet hosts De La Salle for a pool-play matchup in the Benet-Naperville Central Tip Off Tournament. The Redwings play their first game at home after falling to Lyons 77-67 in the season opener. The Meteors are looking to begin their season 2-0 after an OT win against Oak Forest. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet plays well on both sides of the ball to begin the game

Early in the first quarter, Benet gets the offensive rebound and tips it back to Emma Briggs. Briggs finds teammate Lindsay Harzich for the quick three-point shot to make the lead 7-2 Redwings.

A few possessions later after two Meteor free throws. Benet’s Bridget Rifenburg fakes out the Meteors defense to get into the lane. Rifenburg finds Briggs for the open layup to make the score 9-4.

The Redwing defense puts the pressure on the Meteors in the backcourt. Benet’s Sailer Jones gets the steal and looks to take advantage, finding Aria Mazza for the bucket. Benet leads 11-4 with under 4 minutes left in the opening quarter.

The Meteors struggle to inbound the ball as the Red Wings are glued to each Meteor player. Jones gets a hand in the passing lane, and Rifenburg recovers the ball and puts in the layup.

With under a minute in the first quarter, De La Salle is looking to go two for one to end the quarter. Meteor Jakiah Jackson swings it to Kamarah Jamison who is defended well by Harzich. Jamison steps back for the long midrange jumper which finds the bottom of the basket. Benet leads 22-9 going into the second quarter.

The Redwings go nuclear to close out the first half

Approaching the halfway mark of the second quarter, the De La Salle offense draws up a play for Aniya Hamilton. While driving to the basket, Hamilton is doubled but that doesn’t stop her as she makes the tough shot over the outstretched arms of the Redwing defense. Benet leads 25-11.

Moments later, Benet’s Mazza drives to the basket but the Meteor defense makes her pick up her dribble. Mazza finds Harzich on the wing for the deep three! Benet leads 28-11.

Ensuing Meteors possession, Mazza is able to avoid the screen to put a stop to the play as she comes up with the steal. With nobody in front of her, the Redwing lays one in. Benet goes on an 18-2 run before halftime, and Benet leads 43-13.

Benet continues to cruise against De La Salle

After multiple defensive stops by both sides to start the 3rd quarter, Briggs sends a nice outlet pass to Ava Mersinger who attacks strong for the transition layup. Benet leads 47-13 with 7 minutes left in the quarter.

Pohodich’s three-point attempt bounces to Meteor Ellie Cabera who leads the break. Both Redwing defenders go towards the cutting Hamilton which allows Cabera to pull up for the transition three.

Benet’s Annie Farmer inbounds to Anne VanDeWalle. VanDeWalle goes for the left-handed hook shot which she knocks down. After three quarters, it’s all Redwings as they lead 64-16 going into the fourth.

Redwings beats De La Salle 77-18 to open the Benet Naperville Central Tip Off Tournament

Three minutes in, keeping their foot on the gas, the Redwings show off their ball movement in the half court. It finds Macy Menendez on the wing for three who hits the shot.

With less than three minutes on the clock, Redwing Lucy Tierney finds Farmer who shoots the three-point shot without hesitation as she gets it to drop.

It was all Benet, turning defense into offense as they soar to a 77-18 win. The Redwings continue with pool games of the Benet-Naperville Central Tip Off Tournament on Saturday and Tuesday.