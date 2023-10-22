Benet girls cross country takes home the Trinity regional title

It’s postseason time in Cross Country and the first season after the change from 3A to 2A, the Benet Girls are looking to take home a win at the Trinity Regional. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet girls cross country gets out in front

Let’s get to the start of the race as the Redwings in all red uniforms in the middle take off down the start line at Miller Meadow, and Delilah Helenhouse gets to a slight lead off the start.

As the runners make their second lap around, Helenhouse is a pace ahead of Trinity’s Molly McGreal as Benet Freshman Payton Mathelier follows behind with a big gap behind the trio.

Behind them at the turn is Nazareth’s Sophia Towne, Faye Ferrell from Benet and Jadie Chavez from St. Laurence.

Redwings soar to a regional title

In the end, it’s McGreal who pulls ahead for Trinity and takes first overall as an individual for the host school. Following behind is Helenhouse, who takes second. Coming in at third is Mathelier.

Later, Ferrel comes across the line in fifth for the Redwings. Benet wins the 2A Regional with three top-five finishers as Nazareth comes in second with St. Laurence in Third.

