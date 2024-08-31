Benet girls golf remains undefeated against Providence Catholic

Benet Academy girls golf started the regular season with a win last week over St. Viator and a first-place finish in the McGonagle Championship. The Redwings look to remain undefeated as they welcome Providence Catholic to River Bend. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Madelyn Maldonado and Benet girls golf start strong against Providence

On the opening tee-off, Reina Maceren hits a long shot that settles near the green on the edge of the fairway. A bit later after making it to the dance floor, she gets it to go with a par, as part of a 45 overall score for Benet. On the same hole is teammate Audrey Wake, who has a tricky putt that zags its way in to give her a par as well. She would tie Maceren with a 45 score.

We stay on this hole with Kerregan Reilly, who putts for birdie but just goes wide of the cup. However, she converts the par on her way to a score of 51.

Madelyn Maldonado is leading the way for the Redwings. From the fairway, she hits a bouncer that lands on the green. She would go for birdie as well but the shot is just off. Maldonado settles for par and leads the team with a 43 overall score.

Providence Catholic would keep themselves in it, on hole six, Katie Flynn hits a long putt that snakes its way to the hole to give her a par as well.

Kate Lewis closes the day and Benet defeats Providence Catholic

Benet, however, looks to pull away later, with Emily Busche getting the ball to go for the par on hole three, as part of a 50 overall score.

The day is capped off by Kate Lewis on hole nine, teeing it off all the way to the green. She settles for par as Benet girls golf moves to 2-0 on the season with a 25-stroke victory over Providence Catholic.

