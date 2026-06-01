Benet girls lacrosse falls in sectional finals to York

It’s a humid evening at Hoffman Estates High School, and the girls’ lacrosse sectional championship is on the line. Top-seeded York takes on third-seeded Benet Academy. The Redwings advanced to the championship after defeating Downers Grove North in the sectional semifinal, avenging last year’s defeat to the Trojans. York cruised to victory over Glenbard West. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

York advances to the super-sectionals

Two minutes into play, and the Redwings get the goal scoring started. Siblings Grace Timmons and Madison Timmons team up; Madison wraps around the cage and goes top shelf for the score. Benet is up 1-0 early on.

Just two minutes later, York responds. Dukes Elizabeth Specht and Kayla Mirante are on the run. Specht feeds it to Mirante, who aims low and scores. We are all tied at one.

The green and white are hoping to add another tally. Morgan Navarre steps right up for the free-position attempt; she fires, but Benet goalie Annie Earley denies it with a great save.

A few minutes later, York has another chance with the free position. Elizabeth Specht’s shot finds the back of the net. The Dukes are up 2-1 at the end of the first frame.

Now in the second quarter, York’s offensive momentum continues. The trifecta of Riley Riable, Abby Evans, and Hayden Daniel proves to be a successful connection. Daniel takes the shot and sends it home. The Dukes are up by two.

From the faceoff, York takes the draw, Morgan Navarre sets up Riley Riable for success, and Riable’s got back-to-back goals within a matter of 10 seconds! The Dukes keep the Redwings scoreless in the second quarter, and they lead 8-1 at the break.

Now in the third frame, Benet looks for a spark. Tierra Hammock slings the ball to Madison Timmons, who sneaks it through as the Redwings look to start a comeback.

Under a minute later, the Redwings are awarded a free position. Madison Timmons is at the helm, and her bounce shot finds twine, and she’s got a hat trick. The Redwings trail 9-3.

York strikes again, the triple threat of Ella Skotty, Morgan Navarre, and Hayden Daniel allows the green and white to get another tally. With additional goals in the third by Elizabeth Specht and Abby Evans, York is up by nine at the end of the third quarter.

Now in the fourth quarter and with the game clock running out, Benet tries to stop the bleeding. Siblings Grace Timmons and Madison Timmons are at it again. Madison Timmons evades York’s Gianna Flossi with a spin move, and her shot goes in. Benet now has four goals, but needs many more to overtake the Dukes.

Despite the last-minute Redwing goals, Benet Academy falls 17-6 to the Dukes. York advances to the super-sectionals to take on Hinsdale Central on Tuesday night.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.