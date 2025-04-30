Benet girls lacrosse holds off Nazareth comeback to stay unbeaten in conference

Benet girls lacrosse plays host to the Nazareth Academy Roadrunners. The Roadrunners come into the game with a 7-2 overall record and a 1-1 mark in conference play. The Redwings are coming off a 12-11 defeat to Lake Forest but sit atop the ESCC standings with a 3-0 conference record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet girls lacrosse opens the contest up 5-0 against Nazareth

The Redwings get off to a fast start as Madeline Trapp and Madison Timmons work the back of the Roadrunner defense. Trapp connects with Timmons for the first goal of the night.

Benet looks to continue the pressure, as Grace Timmons attacks the defense and scores, making it another Redwing goal.

Gigi Kurelko keeps the offense rolling as she dashes through the defense, scoring again to give Benet a 3-0 lead with eight minutes remaining in the first quarter.

The Roadrunners try to slow down the Redwings with some physical defense but commit a foul, leading to a penalty shot. Trapp steps up and knocks it down.

Nazareth looks to get on the board, but Redwing goalie Annie Earley comes up with a strong save to preserve the shutout.

Before the end of the first, Claire O’Brien dices through the defense and scores, giving Benet a commanding 5-0 lead after one quarter.

Nazareth scores twice but the Redwings lead by eight at halftime

To open the second quarter, Nazareth earns a penalty shot after a Benet foul. Kathleen Hardy converts to put the Roadrunners on the board.

Hardy keeps the momentum going, scoring again to cut the deficit to 6-2.

The Redwings respond as Timmons and Trapp work behind the net before Trapp finds the back of the net once again.

Benet continues to stay hot as Trapp sets up Kurelko for another goal right before halftime.

With 15 seconds left in the first half, Benet sneaks in one more goal, as O’Brien connects again to give the Redwings a 10-2 advantage at the break.

Olivia Mowrer provides a spark for the Roadrunners

Coming out of halftime, the Redwings score quickly, but the Roadrunners respond. Olivia Mowrer nets her first goal of the game to open the third quarter for Nazareth.

Nazareth builds some momentum as Eve Bedford finds Mowrer again, who scores to secure back-to-back goals for the Roadrunners.

Off the face-off, Nazareth wins possession and flies toward the Redwing defense. Hardy capitalizes, securing her third goal of the night for a hat trick. Despite the push, Benet leads 13-5 at the end of the third quarter.

To start the fourth quarter, Mowrer keeps Nazareth’s offensive attack going by scoring the first points of the frame.

On a reset attempt, Mowrer finds herself in prime scoring position and connects again, but the Roadrunners still trail 14-7.

Another reset opportunity for Nazareth, and Hardy strikes again with a late goal. Benet girls lacrosse holds on for a 14-10 victory against Nazareth, remaining undefeated in conference play.