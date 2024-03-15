Benet girls lacrosse wins 14-2 against The Valley

We are at Oak Brook Park District for some girls’ lacrosse. The Benet Academy Redwings, coming off a convincing 18-4 win against Naperville North in their season opener, take on The Valley girls’ lacrosse team, which also won its opener 19-1 against Lake Zurich. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Peyton O’Neil helps Benet girls lacrosse to an early lead

We start off the reset for the Redwings. Shannon Earley takes this one and scores as Benet strikes first.

Peyton O’Neill leads the Benet attack and passes to Tierra Hammock. She buries her shot into the net, extending the Redwings lead.

The game intensifies as we have a battle in front of the net. O’Neill comes up with it, breaks towards the net, and adds another goal for Benet, closing out the first quarter with a 5-0 lead.

Redwings lead 7-0 before halftime

The Redwings look to keep their offense rolling as Madeleine Trapp is behind the net. She makes a spin on The Valley defender and scores. Benet extends its lead by six.

After the reset, The Valley has possession as Katie Madden takes on some Benet defenders and goes for goal, but Madeline Jensen makes a big stop for the Redwings.

Shannon Earley patiently waits, drives through The Valley defenders, and adds another goal, giving the Redwings a 7-0 lead just before halftime.

Shannon Earley gets scores a hat-trick for Benet

Gigi Kurelko fires a pass to Earley, who buries it for Benet and scores a hat-trick. The Redwings now lead 8-0.

The Valley keeps pushing for a goal in the second half and they get on the board as Sydney Shield finds the back of the net.

The Redwings continue to dominate the game as O’Neill adds to the lead and scores off a bouncer for her second. Benet closes out the third quarter up 10-1.

Benet girls lacrosse wins second straight to open the season

The Valley strikes quickly in the fourth quarter, as Sofia Zieml fires for their second goal of the night.

The Redwings offense has been on fire all night. Earley passed to Dagny Tombaugh, and she scores.

Benet girls lacrosse wins 14-2 against the Valley and is 2-0 to start the season.