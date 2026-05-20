Benet girls soccer blows out Bolingbrook to open regional play

The girls’ soccer postseason has arrived with Bolingbrook taking on Benet Academy to kick off the Oswego East regional. The ESCC champion Redwings have high hopes as the number three seed in the sectional following a 16-2 regular season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet jumps on the offensive

Benet is instantly on the attack. Already leading 2-0 behind a pair of goals from Annie Fitzgerald, Ivana Vukas looks to add another, but Raider goalie Kamila Barrera dives to make the stop.

Moments later, Benet keeps the ball in the box. Genevieve Burda fires a shot that is deflected, but Preslie Petersen is there for the putback. The Redwings lead 4-0 just 12 minutes into the game.

The onslaught continues a few minutes later. Annie Fitzgerald centers a pass onto the foot of Burda, who taps the ball into the net for a 5-0 Benet lead.

Annie Fitzgerald with a hat trick

More Redwing offense on a great pass upfield. Audrey Eiseman slides a shot that appears to be wide of the mark. But Annie Fitzgerald comes out of nowhere to tap the ball in. The senior captain has a hat trick, and Benet has a 6-0 lead.

Midway through the first half, Kasey Glynn makes a great feed to Mariella Moran, who takes advantage of the one-on-one with the keeper, slotting in the goal.

Redwings roll to regional final

Just under ten minutes to play in the half when Olivia Pecak creates some space and fires a shot. Barrera loses her footing as the ball bounces in for an 8-0 Redwing lead as the game is already out of reach.

Still in the first half, when Chloe Reifsnyder launches a shot off the crossbar. Kasey Glynn eventually tracks down the loose ball. She weaves through defenders and drills a shot into the goal.

The exclamation point comes from senior Brie Wiseman, who lofts a moon shot that drifts just out of reach of the goalie and into the net. Benet looks ready for a postseason run after a 10-0 victory over Bolingbrook. The Wings will face the winner of Waubonsie Valley and Oswego East in the regional championship.