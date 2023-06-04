Benet girls soccer finishes as 2A State runners-up after loss to Glenwood

Welcome to the 2A girls soccer State Final. Benet Academy finished as runners-up a year ago. This time around the Redwings will take on the Titans of Glenwood High School. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A scoreless first half

Starting the game 24 minutes in. Ashley Donovan takes a quick shot but her effort on net is saved by Abby Stephens and cleared by the Glenwood defense.

At the other end of the field the Titans have a freekick from 20 yards out. Haden Vlcek stands over it and strikes the ball but it flashes just wide.

Dying seconds of the half as Ali Matthews has a shot from midfield that is easily caught by Shannon Clark. We go into halftime scoreless.

Good looks for both teams in the second half

Benet opens the second half on the front foot. Anna Casmere plays a ball into the path of Keira Petrucelli but before she can get a shot off Haden Vlcek recovers and clears the danger

Ten minutes in now and Rowann Law has a good look on net but her curling effort is caught by Shannon Clark keeping the game tied at zero.

Down to the last 11 minutes. Rylann Law finds herself sprinting in on goal but her shot sails over the crossbar.

Benet attacking again late on. Anna Casmere puts in a cross that finds Keira Petrucelli but her volley is saved and covered by Abby Stephens.

Last chance of regulation time. Ivana Vukas sends in a corner, Anna Casmere’s header is saved off the line and then Keira Petrucelli’s shot won’t go. There’s a shout for handball from the Benet players but the ref waves it off. We head into extra time tied at zero.

The Law sisters take over in extra time for Glenwood

Less than two minutes into extra time Glenwood has a freekick. Haden Vlcek sends the ball into the box and a breakdown in communication from the Benet backline allows Rowann Law to poke the ball into the back of the net

Not even a minute later it’s the other Law sister in Rylann Law who splits the Benet defense tucking the ball into the bottom corner making it 2-0 Glenwood.

The two goals from the Law sisters would prove to be enough for Glenwood as the Titans win the 2A State Final over Benet Academy by a score of 2-0. Benet Academy finishes their season as runners-up.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!