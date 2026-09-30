Benet girls tennis sweeps doubles matchups for win over Central

The wind whipped throughout the match, but even the weather couldn’t overtake a back-and-forth battle.

Naperville Central girls tennis makes the short trip west to take on Benet Academy at St. Scholastica. It’s an important matchup as the end of the regular season approaches. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Central one and two singles grab wins

In the one singles matchup between Benet’s Kate Nagle and Central’s Kaavya Parameswar, the Rehawk strikes early behind this powerful ace.

Shortly after, Nagle returns the favor with an ace of her own.

Later in the match, Parameswar fires a forehand over for a point.

In the end, the Redhawk takes a two-set victory, with scores of 6-0 and 6-0.

Let’s move to two singles between Redhawk Grace Kistler and Redwing Shalia Goel. The Redhawk starts aggressively with a slicing drop shot for the lead.

Shortly after, Goel gets even. Kistler returns a shot that goes just out, and the Redwing is on the board.

The two go back and forth again, but this time Kistler lands a shallow shot that can’t be returned.

The Redhawks get another singles victory behind Kistler’s two-set performance, winning 6-2, 6-0.

Benet’s doubles give the Redwings the victory

The one doubles matchup features Central’s Rina Xu and Ariya Ashok versus Benet’s Lily Lopatka and Julia Kastelic.

Ashok steps in front for a fast return that the Redwings couldn’t serve over.

Later, another great rally ensues, but this time it’s Kastelic with a drop shot over for the point.

Lopatka closes out with a phenomenal move to send the ball on the left side of the court. The Redwing duo take the match, with scores of 6-2 and 6-3.

Lastly, it’s off to three doubles with Benet’s Isabella Sorrentino and Kate Gowgiel and Central’s Annabelle Odenbeck and Mahi Dharmavaram. 6-3, 7-5 BA.

Odenbeck serves and returns for the Redhawks, and lets this shot from the Redwings fly out of bounds.

Teamwork made the dream work on this point, with the Redhawk duo sending returns over. Odenbeck gets another one through the other side for another point.

Later in the match, Sorrentino sneaks her racquet high and slams home the point.

Gowgiel wraps up the night with an ace and a two-set win for Benet Academy.

Despite Central’s sweep of the singles matches, the Redwings hold serve on the doubles courts and take the win 4-3.

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