Benet girls tennis sweeps the sectional finals

Benet girls tennis hosts the 1A Sectional finals this fall and for the second time in program history, they sweep the finals. Clare Lopatka and Shane Delaney take on Natalie Grover and Katie Jendra in the doubles final, while Lily Lopatka plays Meredith Converse in the singles finals, all but securing a sectional title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet’s Clare Lopatka and Shane Delaney face off with teammates Natalie Grover and Katie Jendra

Let’s start with doubles, as Shane Delaney serves it over, she goes back and forth with Katie Jendra before Clare Lopatka sees the ball pop up in the air for an easy volley winner.

It’s Grover’s turn to serve now and after a quick volley back and forth she steps up and delivers a backhand down the line for a point of their own.

Jendra serves to Delaney and her backhand is placed perfectly for a quick response. Delaney and Lopatka lead set 1 4-1.

The two pairs continue to play. Jendra looks to hit a backhand down the line, but Lopatka volleys it down the middle of the court for a set 1 win.

We’re in the second set now, and Grover and Jendra are starting to make things interesting. Here is a nice shot by Grover that reaches the back corner.

Facing the serve, Jendra and Grover step up again as Jendra’s volley wins the game for the duo. They keep within 1 at 3-4 in set 2.

Delaney and Lopatka won’t be denied though, as Delaney sniffs out the ball over the middle of the court and hits a nice volley to stay ahead.

This was at the end of a 42-shot rally during the second set. A quick volley from Lopatka returns Grover’s shot. Grover and Delaney go back and forth at their respective baselines. She returns one to Lopatka who volleys it right in front of Jendra who ends the long rally and lets out some emotion. They force a tiebreak in the second set.

Late in the tiebreak, Lopatka lines up a forehand that goes straight past Grover and Jendra to take the tiebreak, the set, the match and the sectional title. Both duos will represent the Redwings at State next week.

Benet girls tennis wins the sectional with a perfect 36 points

Now, we are on to singles, where both participants will be headed to the state. Converse and Lopatka go back and forth from their baselines. Converse comes in and Lopatka returns her shot, but Converse turns and hits a nice shot past the racket of Lopatka for the point.

Now Lopatka is at the net, Converse stays composed and hits a winner past Lopatka, she takes the first set 6-1.

It’s Converse’s serve now, and Lopatka’s returns have her zig-zagging across the court before one is hit too fast and low for Converse to return.

Late in the match, Converse takes over her serve point and hits a winner to take the second set 6-3. As Benet wins the sectional with a perfect 36 points.