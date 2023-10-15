Benet girls tennis wins Hinsdale South sectional by nine points

The regular season has come to a close and the Benet girls tennis team looks to build off a solid season in the sectional finals. Today’s matchups for the Redwings include; Meredith Converse facing Hinsdale South’s Chloe Goins in the singles finals. Shane Delaney and Clare Lopatka take on Natalie Grover and Katie Jendra in the all-Benet Academy doubles final, while Redwing Lily Lopatka goes for third in the singles bracket. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Hinsdale South secures the win in the Singles Final

We start in the singles finals as Converse and Goins have a long rally before Goins’ forehand is right of the line, leading to Converse holding in the second game.

Goins would stay strong though on her serve. The junior’s high arching shot clips the net, Converse returns but it’s set up on a platter for Goins whose winner solidifies her hold.

Tied 2-2 in the set, Goins forces Converse deep and her shot pops up for Goins whose forehand is on point as she takes a 3-2 lead in the set. She goes on to win the first set 6-2.

Trailing in the second set, Converse’s serve is too much for Goins and she is able to take a point back, although she still trails 4-0 in the second set.

Goins has a good serve of her own, as the junior rockets an unreturnable one to take a 5-0 lead in the set.

Serving for her tournament life, Converse’s serve ends up out of bounds for a double fault, and Goins from Hinsdale South wins the singles portion of the sectional.

All-Redwings doubles final

Over to the all-Redwings doubles final, Clare Lopatka’s shot just finds the line and Shane Delaney takes care of business at the net, setting up Lopatka for a winner down the middle. Lopatka and Delaney take the first set 6-2.

With Grover and Jendra on the serve now, the pair play it up at the net and respond to take a point back on their teammates.

Up a set and looking to close out, the Redwing opponents go back and forth until Lopatka’s backhand is too much to deal with as the pair take a point. They go on to win the one doubles bracket, after a 6-2, 6-2 win in the finals.

Benet and Nazareth go head-to-head in third-place singles

In the third-place singles match, Lily Lopatka faces Elaine McNamera from Nazareth. After pushing her back, Lopatka comes up and hits a winner down the left side.

Later on, Lopatka is deeper as McNamera comes up the court. Lopatka’s forehand drives her back and McNamera has an unforced error, Lopatka wins the point. The freshman goes on to take the 3rd place match 6-2, 6-1.

Benet girls tennis however wins the sectional after Converse finishes in second, Lopatka in third, and first and second place in the doubles portion. All players featured move on to the 1A State Championship.

