Benet girls volleyball defeats Wheaton South and moves on to the Sectional Final

Benet Academy and Wheaton South meet up at West Aurora High School for a 4A girls volleyball Sectional Semifinal. Benet Academy enters tonight as the one seed while coming off their two-set victory against Naperville Central. Wheaton Warrenville South is hoping for the upset as the number five seed. The Tigers are coming off a two-set victory over Glenbard West.

Benet Volleyball jumps out to a major lead first set lead over Wheaton Warrenville South

In the middle of the first set, Benet is out to a 17-9 lead over the Tigers. After the Redwing serve, the Tigers show off their passing as Wheaton’s Audrey Utz sets one over to Cate Cassin who gets enough power on her spike to get it past the Redwings for the point. The Tigers cut into the Benet lead.

Redwing Senior and ESCC Player of the Year, Aniya Warren is up at the line for the serve. Wheaton’s Kayla Paige is in position to bump the ball to Utz who sets up Cassin with a backward set for the attack, scoring another point for the Tigers.

Later in the first set, the Redwings are ready for the attack as Redwings Lynney Tarnow and Audrey Asleson are in a perfect position to prevent the ball from going over the net for the point with a block. Benet leads 20-11.

After the Tigers serve, Redwing Audrey Asleson outjumps the Tigers and gets it past the outstretched Tiger arms to capitalize on the Tigers being out of position for the point.

Wheaton’s Alisson Coyne goes to the floor to keep the play alive for the Tigers. The ball finds attacker Sarah Harnett on the approach for the spike. Tarnow and Redwing Ava Ledebuhr get their hands on it to go on the attack for Benet. Ledebuhr sets up Tarnow who hits it over the Tiger defense to finish off the set 25-14.

The Redwings advance to fourth IHSA Sectional Final in five seasons

At the start of the second set, Benet’s Morgan Asleson is up to serve. Morgan Asleson hits a nice serve to the Tiger defense who begin to go on the attack. Morgan Asleson gets in the perfect position for the bump pass to Audrey Asleson who assists Redwing Brooklynne Brass for the spike.

Moments later, after the Redwing serve, Wheaton’s Coyne bumps the ball high into the air but remains in play for the Tigers, but the Tigers stay calm as they send the ball back to Benet. Benet’s Warren flies to the ball, keeping it in play for Benet to go on with the attack. Redwing Gabby Stasys takes advantage of an excellent feed from Audrey Asleson, hitting it past the Tigers but staying in bounds for the point. Benet leads 5-3 early in the second set.

Jumping ahead as the Redwings are in control with a 20-11 lead. Tiger Zoe Dragas hits it past the Benet blockers for the point.

Shortly after both sides tally a point. After a nice set from Coyne, Dragas approaches to go on the attack as she spikes it past the Benet duo for the point. Benet leads 22-13.

Late in the second set, O’Donnell passes it to Warren who sends it back to O’Donnell who goes up strong for the attack. The Tigers are able to get a hand on it but the ball remains in play for the match point.

The Redwings get the straight-set victory against Wheaton South, 25-14, 25-14! Benet advances to the Sectional Finals where they will match up against the number two seed St. Charles North on November 7.

