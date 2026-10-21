Benet girls volleyball sweeps Joliet Catholic on Senior Night

Posters are out at Benet Academy, which means it’s Senior Night for the girls volleyball team. The Redwings honor those seniors who have made their contributions and now take the court against Joliet Catholic. The Angels come in sitting at 18-14 on the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redwings go to work right away as senior Maddie Bryant sets up Linden Stritch, who soars in for the kill.

From kills to blocks. Sophia Youssef’s first one gets saved but makes it work on the second try. It’s 12-5, Benet.

Joliet Catholic gets a favor from Ella Horn as she gets the ace.

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Redwing senior Katie Chvatal answers by also pulling the ace out of her deck of cards.

She’s back on the serve; she’s feeling lucky on the bonus round and is rewarded with another ace.

Set point coming up for Benet. Youssef serves over to Dina DiSanto, who spikes it the other way, and the Redwings take set one 25-16.

In set two, Youssef is on to serve and says, ” Yes, I can pull an ace as well.”

Another possession, another scoring opportunity for Benet. This one is a senior-to-senior connection as Youssef finds Maddie Bryant, who tallies a kill for a 12-5 lead.

You want more kills? DiSanto has you covered. She gets a kill that takes out two defenders, but it works for DiSanto and the Wings.

The Angels won’t quit as they keep up the pace. They got rejected on a send-back, but Faith Filipiak pulls a sneak attack move, and it works for the point.

Then Kaetlyn Morris takes things into her own hands. She gets the dig and lets Maggie Tibbott assist her on the kill. Joliet Catholic cuts the lead down to 20-16.

Redwings bring out the brooms on senior night

However, the Redwings do enough to prevent a third set. A dig from Claire Weathers pours on the other side of the net for the match-clinching point. The Redwings take the sweep 25-16 and 25-20. Benet will take the court for one more match on Thursday before beginning regional play next Tuesday.

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