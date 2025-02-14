Benet Hockey defeats York White in the Round of 32 of the Blackhawk Cup

Benet Academy Hockey taking on York White in the round of 32 of the Blackhawk Cup! The Redwings enter tonight’s matchup as the seventh seed and winners of the CCHL after a 19-1 regular season. York White looks to pull off an upset as the 26th seed, as the winner will move on to play Deerfield in the round of 16! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Robert Salerno of York Hockey scores the lone goal in the first period

Under 10 minutes to go in the first period, and the Dukes have possession. Drew Pettorelli shoots, and Benet goalie Joel Koehn gives up a rebound, as Robert Salerno capitalizes on it! The green and white go up 1-0.

The Dukes look to extend their lead as we go across center ice. Griffin Hayes rips a shot here, but Koehn shows off the glove for the save. The Dukes lead 1-0 after the first period.

Both Goalies make Big Saves in the Second Period of the Blackhawk Cup contest

Benet gets a great chance in the second period. Gianluca Dicosola fights his way toward the net, trying to sneak the puck past the goalie but gets denied! Thomas Dusek tries to pounce on the rebound, but York goalie Alex Pastircak makes another save.

On the next play, Hudson Hollweck takes a shot, but Pastircak and York squash the Redwing chance once again.

This time, the Dukes are on the attack. Alexander Gulden-Albergo rifles a shot as Mitchell Fafinski tries to tap in the rebound, but Benet goalie Koehn makes a save.

York wins the draw, but Owen Ryle wins the puck back for the red and black. He shows off some speed and shoots on goal, but it gets saved by Pastircak. The second period is goalless, and York leads 1-0 after two.

Benet Academy hockey and York go back and forth in the third period

With under 10 minutes left in the game, the Redwings push to tie it up. Michael Orourke tries to send one towards the net, but it gets blocked. The puck finds his tape, and he wrists one past the keeper! Benet ties up the contest at one!

The green and white are looking to respond here in the middle of the third period. Jack Nahumyk rips a shot on net, but Benet goalie Koehn gets a big save for the Redwings to keep it tied at one.

With under four minutes to go, Hudson Schlie sends a pass tape to tape, connecting with Orourke, who dekes the goaltender and goes backhand top shelf for the goal! Just like that, Benet leads 2-1 after a great setup and breakaway goal!

York is on the powerplay with under two to go. The puck is sent to the net, and a scrum ensues! Duke forward Francesco Sanfilippo sends the puck into the back of the net to tie it up at two! We’re heading to overtime.

Redwings get past York in overtime and will play Deerfield in the round of 16

In overtime, the Redwings have the puck and look for the winner. Schlie once again puts in a perfect pass, but this time to Davin Frasco. He blasts one past the goalie to lift Benet into the Round of 165 of the Blackhawk Cup! The Redwings return from a 1-0 deficit and will face 10th-seeded Deerfield next week.