Benet hockey rides a big third period to victory over Hinsdale Central

Benet Academy boys hockey has arrived at Willowbrook Ice Arena to face off against Hinsdale Central. It’s a Tuesday evening showdown on the ice with the season kicking into gear. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Red Devils strike first with a pair of early goals

A few minutes into the first period, Hinsdale Central gets on the board first. Henry Wiseman slaps a wrist shot into the net to put the Red Devils up 1-0.

The Redwings respond with Martynas Kirda putting his team on the board with a quick shot to tie the game at 1. Aidan Sharpe and Damian Chelios provide the assists.

Kirda looks to extend Benet’s lead after he makes the steal, but Hinsdale Central goalie Connor Trout makes the stop, keeping the game tied.

Late in the first, Henry Wiseman shoots the puck from Central’s territory, sliding a pass along the walls. Henry Crabb picks up the puck and fires it into the narrow opening on the right side of the net to put the Devils up 2-1.

The back-and-forth battle continues

In the second period, Hinsdale’s Sebastian Kawa passes to Stephen Stewart trying to extend the lead, but Benet’s Finian O’Connor shuts the door with a save.

With 10 minutes remaining in the second period, Owen Ryle skates his way up the ice with the puck, maneuvers past defender Jack Klein, and slides the puck in for a goal, tying the game at 2.

The action continues, but Hinsdale Central answers once again. Dominik Starek picks up a quick pass from Declan Baskel to give Hinsdale Central a 3-2 lead heading to the third.

The third period is underway, and the Redwings are looking to even the score once again. Ethan Zerth fires a shot from long distance, but Conner Trout holds his glove out for the save.

The saves continue; Henry Wiseman has the puck, shoots away from defense to the net, where Redwing netminder Finian O’Connor makes a key stop to keep the deficit at one.

The Redwings come through in the clutch to pull away

Later in the period, both teams face off for the puck. Redwing Damian Chelios secures the puck and passes to Aidan Sharpe, who fires a shot past Trout and into the net, evening the score at 3-3 with seven minutes remaining.

Benet hopes to take its first lead as time winds down. Jacob Vander Velde passes to Samuel Bowman, who delivers the go-ahead goal. The Redwings are in front 4-3 with less than five minutes remaining.

With a minute remaining, Hinsdale Central is desperate to send the game to OT. Aidan Sharpe swipes the puck away from Ryan Mahler. Sharpe throws a sharp pass to Martynas Kirda for the empty-netter, putting the game on ice. A great non-conference matchup goes to Benet Academy by the score of 5-3 over Hinsdale Central.

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