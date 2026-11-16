An early-season hockey showdown takes place at Willowbrook Ice Arena between Benet Academy and Hinsdale Central. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Aidan Sharpe gets creative with his goal

With the Red Devils leading 3-2 late in the third, the Redwings look for the equalizer. Off a battle for the puck at the boards, Damian Chelios finds Aidan Sharpe in front of the net, who slaps the puck in for the game-tying goal. The score propels Benet to victory and finds its way in for our boys’ play of the week.

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