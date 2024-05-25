Benet Softball defeats Willowbrook to win fourth straight IHSA Regional Championship

Benet Academy softball looks to win a fourth straight Regional Championship, as the two-seeded Redwings take on the seventh-seed Willowbrook Warriors. The wings are in search of the program’s first 4A Regional title since 2013 and have won 17 of the past 18 games, including an 11-2 win against Hinsdale Central in the Semis. Willowbrook’s won nine of the last ten and beat Oak Lawn to get here. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet softball leads Willowbrook by four at the end of the first

In the top of the first, Redwing pitcher Sophia Rosner gets her day going with her first strikeout.

Now in the bottom half of the inning, Sophia Rosner reached on a walk and Grace Babich singled with two outs. Bridget Chapman steps up and smacks one into the left-center gap for the two-run RBI double, with courtesy runners Isabella Iovinello and Olivia Opalacz scoring.

The next at-bat, Gianna Horejs takes this ball deep into left field and over the fence for the two-run dinger! Benet leads 4-0 at the end of the first.

Redwing freshman Sophia Rosner continues to shine on the mound, and now in the box

Sophia Rosner continues to look strong on the mound in the second. After forcing a ground out, she strikes out the final two batters in the inning and now looks to provide a spark on offense.

After a Nina Pesare single, and a sac bunt by Angela Horejs, Sophia Rosner is up with two outs and two runners in scoring position. She goes first pitch swinging, and smashes it over the fence in left! The Redwings are cruising right now, leading 7-0.

Gianna Horejs is at the dish and sends one down the line at third, and off the infielder. That scores another run for the Redwings, and they have runners on the corners.

Alaina Rosner is up next, and she sends up a high fly ball into the sun, which the Warrior right fielder can’t catch. That sends home Chapman and Benet leads 9-0.

Willowbrook softball strings together some runs in the third inning

With two outs in the top of the third, Willowbrook is in search of some life. Lindsey Rugg connects on a fiery line drive into the gap, which scores one run. Rugg stays in scoring position.

The two out rallies continue, Karmen Rowe connects for a liner, which gets past the Redwing defense. She hustles to third base, and Rugg crosses home to make it a 9-2 game.

The heart of the Willowbrook lineup continues to see the pitches well in this inning. Marli Smrz connects for a dribbler which just sneaks through into the outfield, scoring one more run. Benet still leads 9-3.

Benet cruises to a 10-3 win over Willowbrook for a fourth straight IHSA Regional title

The Redwing infield gets in on the defensive action, as Chapman fields a tough grounder and throws it to first in time for the out!

Sophia Rosner is back at the dish for Benet, and once again she goes first pitch swinging, and once again it’s a home run! This moonshot is the first run of the day without two outs, as the freshman pitcher leads off the bottom of the fourth with the homer.

With the help of her defense, she would be in control on the mound throughout the rest of the game. Rosner picks up her eighth and final strikeout here in the sixth inning, as the Redwings go on to win the Regional Final 10-3 over Willowbrook!

It’s the fourth straight Regional title for Benet and the first in 4A since 2013! The Wings will take on Downers Grove North in the Sectional Semifinals on Wednesday evening.