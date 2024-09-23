Benet volleyball cruises against Lincoln Way East for a third straight Wheaton Classic Championship

The Benet Academy Girls’ Volleyball team has catapulted to a 14-0 undefeated start. Only one team has taken a set off them: the Lincoln-Way East Griffins, who meet them again as opponents in the Wheaton Classic Championship. Both teams are loaded with talent, vying for a prestigious tournament title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Volleyball and Lincoln-Way East play a close first set in the Wheaton Classic Championship

Benet leads 8-6 early, but Maggie Simon sets up Alaina Pollard on the right side to keep Lincoln Way East within one point.

The Benet attack clicks as Brooklyn Bass lines up a missile. The Griffins can’t handle putting Benet ahead 10-8.

Tied 10-10, Kierra O’Donnell’s spike is blocked but the Redwings corral it. A perfect set from Audrey Asleson finds the hand of Sophia Chinetti who gets a kill down the line to break the gridlock. 11-10 Benet.

Redwings pull ahead in set one as Stasys and Chinetti close it out

Benet starts to pull ahead at 15-12 with a great serve from Ellie Stiernagle as the Redwings take a 16-12 lead in set 1.

The Griffins are down 19-13 but Simon sets up the Freshman Kolby Ross to keep the Griffins in the set.

Lincoln Way East tried to attack the same side again a few points later, but they were met by the wall of Gabby Stasys and Chinetti. Benet takes set one 25-16.

Benet volleyball defeats Lincoln-Way East to win a third straight Wheaton Classic Championship

Onto set two now and the Redwings start to cook. Stasys’ spike is right in the sweet spot as Benet goes up 8-4 early on.

Benet starts to take control and Asleson sets up the transfer O’Donnell for another big kill. Redwings lead 11-5.

Things continue to go Benet’s way as Bass’ spike lands clean, and the Redwings storm to a 19-8 lead in set number two.

Set point now and Asleson’s serve hits the net and drops right into the Griffin’s side. Benet takes set number two 25-10 to get their third straight Wheaton Classic Championship.