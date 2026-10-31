Benet wins girls volleyball regional title in three set thriller over Naperville Central

Two area teams go to war in the girls volleyball regional final. Naperville Central and Benet put on a show that saw the Redwings win the regional in a three-set thriller.

Another year, another regional final appearance for Benet Academy as the Redwings hope to continue their run back to the state series. After a regional semifinal win over Bartlett, the Wings take on another flock of birds in the Redhawks of Naperville Central. Central has not won a regional since 2019 and would love to pull off the upset against the powerhouse on the other side of the net. Benet took down the Hawks in straight sets earlier this month. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks may be the underdog but are playing on their home court. Brooklyn Macko stuffs the opposing kill attempt to tie the set at six.

From one block to another, but for the other side. The Redwings call up Lizzie Rifenburg, who holds her ground in net for the block.

Benet takes set one in commanding fashion

The Redwings continue their early magic tricks in Maddie Bryant’s hands. A dig from Sophia Hattas allows Bryant to pull a sneak attack send back.

Benet holds a 13-11 lead, but the Hawks keep up the pace as Olivia Monteith and Alexa Novak play hot potato, with Monteith finishing it off with a kill.

Despite the Redwing swing, the Redhawks answer back. Mia Bondi and Suzie Holloway team up on the kill, making it a 19-16 deficit.

The Redwings keep their cool and answer back. Linden Stritch floats one past the defenders and down for the point.

24-17 Benet with match point coming up. Senior sensation Sophia Youssef closes the first set with a kill, 25-17, the final in set one.

Youssef continues her attack to begin the second set as she performs a block to make it 4-2 Benet.

Central flips the script in set two

They build their lead until Mila Norkett and Central have something to say. Norkett finds the open target on the other side for a much-needed point.

13 all midway through the set. Benet libero Claire Weathers looks for Dina DiSanto, who soars in for the kill.

Central gets back up after that punch. Holloway activates spy mode on DiSanto and rejects her for another block.

Tied again this time at 18. Towering senior Annabelle Kritzer makes her presence felt and displays a kill to put the Hawks in front 19-18.

Let’s play three

Back to Norkett, who says go fish on the serve. The Redhawks take set point 25-19, on a shot that goes out of bounds, so let’s play three with the regional plaque on the line.

The Redhawks start set three on a positive note. Annabelle Kritzer’s first block won’t go, but she gets it on the second try.

However, when Benet’s Claire Weathers is on the court, it means a 100 percent chance that good things are happening, and this ace will state her case.

Katie Chvatal copies that with an ace of her own. 18-11 Benet. The Redhawks will not go away quietly. Norkett tallies another kill to keep momentum trailing 20-15.

Benet Academy takes home another girls volleyball regional title

However, Benet is just too much. Youssef floats it over the net for a point, and the Redwings soar to another regional title after a thrilling three-set win, 25-20.

They will take on Downers Grove North in the sectional semis on Tuesday at Glenbard West.

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