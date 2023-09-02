Benet’s Aniya Warren dives for the assist

This week’s girls play of the week comes from Aniya Warren of Benet Academy volleyball. The Redwings took on Metea Valley, in a matchup between a pair of one loss teams. Warren’s play helped Benet win a commanding first set, and eventually earn a match sweep over the Mustangs. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Aniya Warren lays out for the assist

Benet receives the ball and sets up Tarnow for the kill, but it gets blocked. The first Redwing to react is Morgan Asleson, who makes a great dig. Warren wastes no time and scrambles to make the diving set which perfectly falls to Ava Novak for the kill. A great defensive play from Warren and her Redwing Teammates.

Let’s take one more look in slow-motion… This play helped bring Benet’s first set lead to 23 to 11.

More coverage from the match

Facing a change in momentum, Benet’s Ellie Stiernagle keeps the ball alive and then on the next opportunity wins the point, slowing down the Mustang march.

On the next Benet serve, Tarnow keeps on providing for the Redwings as her kill puts Benet within one point.

The Benet rally does continue though, and Tarnow gets another opportunity to put Benet back in the lead at 20-19.

With Benet leading 21-20, Ava Ledebuhr comes up with a sprawling dig and that sets up Audrey Asleson for a spike, increasing the Benet lead to 2.

Facing match point, the Mustang serve goes into the net and Benet Academy girls volleyball takes the match in 2 sets, improving to 6-1 before they begin conference play at Carmel next Tuesday.

