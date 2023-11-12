Benet’s Aniya Warren makes the dig and perfect pass to set up a point

We’re at the IHSA Volleyball state championship for our Girls Play of The Week, where Benet’s Aniya Warren and the Redwings take on Mother McAuley. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Benet’s Aniya Warren lays out for the dig

Early in the second set, Benet serves it over and the Mighty Macs quickly go to the attack, but libero Aniya Warren is ready for it. The sprawling dig is perfect, as the ball falls right into the hands of Ellie Stiernagle who sets up Lynney Tarnow for the kill. A great play by Warren and her teammates.

Let’s take another quick look at the effort.

