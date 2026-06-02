Benet’s Ashley Polanco and Sahana Raju help advance Redwings

Welcome to the girls’ soccer sectional semifinal between Oswego and Benet Academy. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Benet teammates combine for key goal

With the season winding down, it’s all or nothing. Redwing Ashley Polanco sends a corner kick that somehow finds Sahana Raju, who heads the ball in. This goal would propel Benet Academy to a sectional championship appearance, and it is this week’s NSW Play of the Week.

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