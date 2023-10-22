Benet’s Charlotte Torres keeps the rally alive for the Redwings

Let’s head to Benet Academy for our Girls Play of The Week, where Benet’s Charlotte Torres makes a diving dig against Montini catholic on senior night.

We jump about halfway through the first set, and Charlotte Torres gets the serve in and sets up defensively near the back. Montini returns the serve with a lot of power, and it’s tough to receive for Benet. With the sprawling dig, Torres does whatever it takes to keep the play alive for the Redwings.

Benet’s Charlotte Torres leads Benet to the point

The rally continues and thanks to the defensive play from Torres, they secure a point. Gabby Stasys hammers it home for the kill, as Benet goes on to sweet the Broncos in straight sets.

