Benet’s Colin Stack posterizes a defender on the alley-oop in the State Semifinal

Benet Academy boys basketball made it back to the state series, where Colin Stack posterizes a defender to wrap up the semifinal contest. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Colin Stack says hello and goodnight in the IHSA Boys Basketball State Semifinals

Jayden Wright and Blake Fagbemi work it across halfcourt. Wright lobs it to perfection to Stack who says hello with the monstrous slam! It caps off a 10-0 Redwing run to wrap it up and secure a spot in the state title

Let’s see this one again from the Redwing seven-footer! Benet would defeat Warren in the state championship thanks to some clutch defense to close it out.



