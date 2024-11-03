Benet’s Finn Richards wins Hinsdale South Boys Cross Country Sectional

We are at Katherine Legge Park in Hinsdale for an IHSA Boys Cross Country Sectional Championship. The Benet Academy Redwings look to take another step closer to state as the top seven teams qualify. Finn Richards won the regional championship last week with a time of 14 minutes and 24.84 seconds. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy Redwings push for a fast start as Finn Richards sets the Pace

With the race underway, the Benet Academy Redwings look to get off to a great start here as Finn Richards looks to separate himself from the pack early on.

As we go into the first mile, Benet’s Richards remains ahead of Glenbard South’s Thomas Jochum. They’re followed by a pack of Chicago Latin and Payton College Prep runners. Redwing Aiden Hulett is not far behind in ninth as he tries to stay ahead of the middle of the pack.

We go downhill here as Benet’s Richards looks to get some breathing room to stay ahead of Glenbard South’s Jochum. Tra’Monti Williams and Steven Jiang of Walter Payton College Prep are just behind them. Micah Weiss and Benjamin Gibson are also in the mix for Chicago Latin alongside St. Laurence Luis Flores and Benet’s Hulett as we close out mile one.

On to mile 2, Redwing Finn Richards keeps up the pace as Jochum is right behind him in second of Glenbard South. Both are well ahead of the pack including Tra’Monti Williams of Walter Payton College Prep, Micah Weiss, and Benjamin Gibson of Chicago Latin. Benet’s Hulett remains in the top 10 runners as we enter the final stretch.

Benet’s Finn Richards wins the 2024 IHSA Hinsdale South Cross Country Sectional Championship

We go towards the end here, and Benet’s Finn Richards strives down to the finish line as he beats Jochum of Glenbard South with a time of 14 minutes and 10.31 seconds. University’s Simon Lee finishes in third. Tra’Monti Williams of Payton College Prep gets fourth, and Micah Weiss of Chicago Latin takes fifth. Hulett ends in ninth for Benet, as the Redwings secure three other top-50 finishes from Griffin Schneid, Jefferey Lange Jr, and John Pogue.

Payton College Prep wins the IHSA sectional championship with a score of 61. Chicago Latin comes in second, and Marmion Academy takes third. Benet, St. Ignatius, St. Laurence, and DePaul College Prep book the final spots to state.