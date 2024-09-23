Benet’s Isabelle Grane hits a near-perfect tee shot on hole nine at Riverbend

Our Girls Play of The Week takes us to Riverbend Golf Club, where Benet’s Isabelle Grane comes up a foot away from a hole-in-one! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Benet’s Isabelle Grane nearly records a hole-in-one at Riverbend Golf Club

The Redwings took on Downers Grove North on Senior Day, and we’re on the par three, ninth hole. Grane’s tee shot lands just short of the green, and after a couple bounces it rolls towards the hole, but about a foot to the right. It’s a great tee shot by the senior, as she talks about it with her playing group.

We’ll get another look at the play, as Grane and the Redwings narrowly fall to the Trojans by two points.

