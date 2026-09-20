Big second quarter lifts Loyola over Benet Academy football

Midway through the IHSA football season, Benet Academy hosts Loyola Academy in a rainy Saturday afternoon matchup.

The Redwings enter with a 2-2 record as they look to get back above .500 after their tough loss against Niles Notre Dame in last week’s home opener. On the other sideline, the Ramblers look to stay unbeaten after their big win against Brother Rice. The Ramblers were able to ride a monster second quarter for a 42-10 road victory over the Redwings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redwings hang tough in the early going

After a Redwing three-and-out, Ramblers QB Matthew Lee throws the quick pass to Aidan Collins for a big gain to get inside Redwing territory.

A few plays later, Loyola finishes off the drive with the quarterback sneak from Matthew Lee to take a 7-0 lead.

The Benet offense looks to respond to the Rambler touchdown as Quarterback Alex Mitchell connects with John Ericson to move the chains.

Later in the drive, Alex Mitchell rolls to his left and finds Luca Diomede to get the Redwings inside Loyola territory. But the drive stalls after the Ramblers record a pair of sacks on Mitchell, leading to a blocked field goal.

Into the second quarter, Benet is back on offense as Redwing Alex Mitchell passes to Luca Diomede, who breaks a tackle and races down the sideline before getting pushed out of bounds.

Moments later, Benet continues to find success through the air as Alex Mitchell finds Tyler Lakis behind the defense as he races into the end zone. We’re tied at 7-7 with under eight minutes remaining until halftime.

Ramblers break out in the second quarter

Loyola quarterback Matthew Lee passes to Jordan McKinley, who shows off his big-play ability as he breaks a tackle before stiff-arming the Redwing defender as he races into the end zone. Loyola responds quickly, taking the lead back, 14-7.

After a Benet three-and-out, the Rambler offense finds its rhythm through the air as Matthew Lee finds Dylan Williamson, who outraces the Redwing defenders for another touchdown. Loyola leads 21-7 with 4:46 left in the quarter.

After forcing another Redwing three-and-out, the Ramblers continue to build off their momentum as Matthew Lee floats his pass over the defense and finds Joe Haughey with only one defender to beat. The Rambler stays on his feet and runs in for another quick touchdown for the visitors. Going into halftime, Loyola leads 35-7 after a Carmelo Maldonado touchdown run adds a fourth touchdown in the final eight minutes of the quarter.

Loyola builds a big lead and never looks back

Loyola brings the momentum into the second half as running back Jayden Garrett punches it in for another Rambler touchdown as they extend their lead, 42-7.

Late in the third quarter, Loyola QB Jax Chupaila checks it down to Darren Tabernero, who fumbles the ball after the big hit by Benet’s Max Biroscak as Aidan Lazaro recovers the football for the Redwings, giving the Wings a spark.

After stalling out in the red zone, Redwing kicker Michael Conway drills the field goal attempt. Loyola leads 42-10 with over ten minutes left in the fourth.

The Ramblers are able to hold off the comeback attempt as Loyola Academy stays undefeated, securing the 42-10 victory over Benet Academy. The Redwings drop to 2-3 on the year with Marmion Academy on tap next week.