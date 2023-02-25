Bolingbrook boys basketball ends Waubonsie’s season in the regional final

A regional plaque is up for grabs at Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors boys basketball team gets set to take on Bolingbrook in the regional final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

A slow first quarter for the Warriors

Bolingbrook starts the game strong. Mekhi Cooper gets the ball down low as he sinks the triple to open the scoring.

Warriors trail by five early on as Tyreek Coleman finds Eric Chtilianov in the paint for the alley oop.

The raiders come right back down the court. Mekhi Cooper passes off to Dj Strong who knocks down the trey. Bolingbrook up 8-2.

Time winding down in the first quarter. Eric Chtilianov gets the ball and drives hard to the rim as he scores the layup. Warrior’s trail 17-7 after the first.

Raiders go into halftime up by seven

Bolingbrook now up 21-12. Dj Strong gets the ball on the outside swishing the triple.

Just under three minutes to play in the half. Jackson Langendorf picks up the loose ball and banks one in for two while drawing the foul. Warriors are down by six.

Finishing the half on top is Bolingbrook. Dj Strong fakes out the defender before shooting for three. The raiders go into halftime with a 27-20 lead.

Bolingbrook starting to pull away in the third

WV not going away without a fight. Remember the alley-oop from the first quarter, well here’s a replica of that play as Coleman connects with Chtilianov for the slam.

Warrior’s trying to string some points together, but the ball is stripped away by Josh Aniceto who bounces the ball to Dj Strong for the layup. 37-22 Bolingbrook.

The raiders finish the third quarter on top. Keon Alexanders attempt is no good but following up the rebound is Aries Hull who gives Bolingbrook the 39-24 lead going into the final frame.

A foul heavy fourth sees Bolingbrook come out on top

WV starts the fourth quarter with the ball. Tyreek Coleman has a lot of time to shoot and he does just that sinking the triple. Warriors still down by 13.

Things starting to click for the home team. Tyreek Coleman once again has a lot of time and space as he knocks down another three-pointer.

However, the last couple of minutes consisted of free throws and fouls for the Raiders resulting in a Bolingbrook 50-36 win over Waubonsie Valley. The raiders move onto sectionals against Oswego East.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!