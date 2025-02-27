Bolingbrook easily handles Naperville Central in the boys basketball regional semifinal

Welcome everyone to another night of high school basketball as tonight the Raiders of Bolingbrook play host to the Redawks of Naperville Central The Raiders come into tonight’s contest with an impressive 27-4 overall record with their sights set on a deep playoff run. Despite Central’s 7-20 record, they look to show up in a big spot here tonight with their season on the line. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Bolingbrook boys basketball starts the IHSA Regional Semifinal with a 12-point advantage

Kendall Carter starts the gamer off with a bang for the Raiders as he nails the corner three and gets the foul, a four-point play just 25 seconds into the game.

Davion Thompson follows that up with a three of his own, giving Bolingbrook an early 7-0 lead.

Alex Liabo gives the Redhawks some nice momentum with a nice drive and finish at the rim. It’s 14-5 Raiders

Thompson gets the pass from Pettigrew and nails the three. It’s 17-5 with 3:20 left in quarter 1.

Redhawks get some shots to fall but the Raiders keep on responding

Daniel Nussbaum keeps the Redhawks within striking distance as his triple lowers the Raider advantage to 23-8 at the end of the first quarter.

However, that Redhawk momentum is short-lived as the Brook’s Trey Brost nails another three and puts the Raiders up 18 early in the second

Brad Pettigrew adds another three, a few possessions later and the Raiders climb to a 35-8 lead.

Speaking of threes, Davion Thompson adds another to his collection in this game. It’s 40-8 with 2 minutes left in the half.

Keeping the theme of threes alive, Liabo addresses three to the Redhawks total just before the half. It’s 40-11 going into the break.

Bolingbrook boys basketball dominate Naperville Central to move on to the regional final

Coming out of the break swinging are the Pettigrews brothers as JT passes to Brady he finishes at the rim and draws the foul.

Someone tell JT Pettigrew that the dunk contest was last week but he’ll slam it down anyway.

Thompson doesn’t want any of that as his late third-quarter triple takes the air out of Central’s sails as the Raiders Walk away with a dominant 75-33 performance. They will take on Metea Valley in the regional final on Friday.

