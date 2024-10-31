Bolingbrook girls volleyball wins IHSA Regional Semifinal in three sets against Waubonsie

Bolingbrook girl’s volleyball competes in an IHSA Regional Semifinal against Waubonsie Valley. The nine-seeded Warriors enter at 19-16 on the year, while the seven-seed Raiders are 16-16. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Bolingbrook volleyball opens the regional with a first set win against Waubonsie

The first set has been neck-to-neck so far, and we begin with it tied at 11. The Raiders set up Noelle Aprati, who’s able to put them in front 12-11 with the cross-court kill.

The Raiders continue to mount pressure as Catherine Daniels sets the ball to Angle Pena for a spike and Waubonsie cannot receive it. Bolingbrook goes up 14-12.

The Warriors look to get back into the contest. Hannah Krause sets the ball to Kathryn Travis, who guides one down with a nice touch. The Raiders still lead the Warriors 22-17.

Bolingbrook is on set point, where Daniels receives the ball and bumps it to Aprati who gets the winning point for set one. The Raiders take it 25-20.

Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball stays alive by winning the second set 25-23

Bolingbrook’s Pena hits one over the net and the Warriors cannot receive it. We’re all tied at six early in the second set.

Waubonsie regains composure as Liv O’Hara receives the overhit from the Raiders and hammers it down for the point. The Warriors lead 10-9.

Kaitlyn Reinhard receives the spike, and Krause sets one up for Ava Bellafiore! The Warrior gets one over the Raider wall, putting the score at 13-10 Waubonsie.

The Warriors serve it in and Bolingbrook gets it over the net. This time, Reinhard and Krause connect again with the outside hitter getting the kill. Waubonsie leads set two, 19-14.

Now on set point, Waubonsie holds off a late charge from Bolingbrook as O’Hara serves up an ace! They take the second set 25-23 and we head to a third frame.

The Raiders advance to the IHSA Girl Volleyball Regional Finals against Lockport

Elyssa Park sets the ball to Pena who spikes it and the Warriors cannot get to it. Early on in the third set, the Warriors are still in front 6-3.

Waubonsie maintains their lead with Asia Mitchell bumping it to Krause and she once again finds Reinhard for the kill. Waubonsie it up 9-6.

Bolingbrook responds about halfway through the third, first park comes up with the dig and it leads to a Pena kill! We’re all tied at 12.

Then, the Raiders receive the serve, and Daniels sets up Aprati for the point! Bolingbrook leads 16-13.

The Warriors keep fighting as the duo of O’hara and Reinhard combine for a point. The Raiders still lead 17-14.

Bolingbrook pulls ahead to a 24-19 lead, serving with set and match point. They set up Bianca Fefee, who scores the match point! The Raiders win in three sets, and Waubonsie finishes their season at 19-17. Bolingbrook now plays Lockport in the Regional Finals.