Both sides of the ball shine for Waubonsie Valley football in a 50 point win over Plainfield East

Waubonsie Valley football hosts Senior night against the visiting Plainfield East Bengals. The Warriors are looking to get off to a 2-0 start after their 14-0 victory versus Oswego East. Plainfield East is looking to bounce back after their loss to Bradley-Bourbonnais. These two teams squared off last year with the Warriors coming out on top, 20- 7. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Josh Tinney takes the interception to the house for Waubonsie Valley football

After kicking a field goal on their first drive, Warrior Josh Tinney is in the perfect place at the perfect time. Tinney intercepts the bobbled screen pass taking it back for a touchdown. Waubonsie is up by 10 three minutes into the game.

The Green and Gold’s defense forces Plainfield East to punt the ball. First and ten for Waubonsie near midfield, Defensive Back intercepts Quarterback Josh Siekierski, Camren Smith who returns it to midfield to set up the Plainfield East offense. The score at the end of the first quarter is 17-0 Waubonsie.

Waubonsie leads by 36 at the half against Plainfield East

To cap off the drive after a fumble recovery, Running Back, Chrisjan Simmons runs it in for his second touchdown but not without taking a late hit from the Plainfield East defense. In the middle of the second quarter, Waubonsie is up 24-0.

Next Waubonsie drive, second and nine at the 35-yard line, Siekierski finds Senior receiver, Dylan Beacom, who makes a defender miss and outraces the rest for the 65-yard touchdown! WV leads 30-0.

Before the end of the half, Senior Defensive Back Owen Roberts gets Waubonsie’s second interception of the night. Waubonsie goes into the half up 36-0

Chrisjan Simmons soars to four scores as Waubonsie Valley football roars past Plainfield East

Halfway through the third. The offense is back on the field after stopping the Bengal offense. Warrior Running back, Simmons, takes the inside handoff while making defenders miss as he reverses the field. He turns on the speed and finds the endzone for his fourth touchdown of the game! It’s all Waubonsie 43-0.

About a minute later. Defensive back, Nate Cerilli intercepts the pass and takes it to the endzone for the second pick-six of the game.

The Waubonsie defense tallies five total takeaways, with two fumble recoveries, and three interceptions leading their way to a 50- 0 win.