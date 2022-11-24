Boys Basketball Downers Grove South vs. Naperville North 11.22.22

Naperville North boys basketball faces Downers Grove South in the Hoops for Healing Basketball Tournament where the Huskies take this one over the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got the 16th annual Hoops for Healing Basketball Tournament. The Mustangs lost in their opener in the tournament against Oswego East while the Huskies dropped a close one against Hinsdale Central. Both sides will be looking to bounce back to get their first win of the season.

First Quarter

Naperville North boys basketball gets off to a strong start in the first quarter. Luke Williams finds his teammate Bryce Welch and he gets the floater to go increasing the Huskies lead to seven.

Under three minutes to go in the first quarter, Bryce Welch passes to Luke Williams. He finds Cole Arl wide open and he nails the three to put the Huskies ahead 10-1.

Second Quarter

In the second quarter, the Mustangs storm back as their only down by six. Will Potter goes towards the three-point line and finds Justin Sveiteris in the paint and gets the layup to fall. The Mustangs trail by four.

The visitors won’t go away as they continue to stay in this one. Richard Gasmen gets open and hits this three-pointer. They trail 21-16.

The Huskies respond as Bryce Welch drives and drains the tear drop to keep his team ahead. They’re up five at the half.

Third Quarter

The Huskies miss their shot to increase the lead and we go the other way with the Mustangs attacking the basket. Justin Waterman looks for Jalen House who lays it in as they trail 34-30 late in the third.

Downers Grove South isn’t done yet. Will Potter looks for an open man and finds Daniel Laurich who drains the three and they trail by six as we close out the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Two teams battle at the Mustang end for the rebound, but it’s the Huskies that get possession. We go down the other end of the court and the ball eventually finds Bryce Welch who buries this mid-range jumper. North leads 41 to 33 with under seven minutes left in the game.

Huskies look to continue adding to their lead as Cole Arl looks for Welch and finds Jacob Nolen down low for the layup. They’re up by nine.

Arl hits a clutch free throw down the stretch to keep the Huskies ahead. He would end the night with 13 points.

Luke Williams gets the steal and adds two more points to finish with 19. The Huskies defense hold the Mustangs to just 12 points in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters as they take this one 56 to 45 and will face Oswego East next in the Hoops for Healing Basketball Tournament.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!