Boys Basketball Marian Catholic vs. Benet Academy 12.16.22

We got an ESCC matchup at Benet Academy High School as the Redwings host the Spartans of Marian Catholic. The Redwings are undefeated at 9-0 so far this season as they try to remain in first place in the conference. The Spartans look to bounce back after a close loss to St. Patrick earlier this week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

1st Quarter

James Bullock Jr. leads the way for the Spartans and he finds Donovan Juzang and he drives into the paint for the layup. The ball spins around the rim but goes in for the two pointer. Spartans take a 6-5 lead.

The Redwings get to work on offense as Parker Sulaver passes the ball to Sam Driscoll who dishes it to an open Brayden Fagbemi. He drains the three from beyond the arc to put the Redwings back in front and he’s fired up. Redwings lead 8-6.

Near the end of the 1st quarter as the Redwings have possession. Andy Nash goes for the triple but misses but Brady Kunka gets the rebound. Nash would get another shot and hustles to get the layup and in for the two poits for the Redwings. This game is tied at 10 after the 1st quarter.

2nd Quarter

2nd quarter now and Brayden Fagbemi fakes out everyone with a nice pass to a wide open Brady Kunka and gets the friendly bounce to put the Redwings ahead 16-15.

The Redwings keep pushing as Brady Kunka puts a nice spin and dishes the rock to Niko Abusara. He misses his first layup but gets the rebound and buries it to put the Redwings up 18-15. They lead 20-15 at halftime.

3rd Quarter

Redwings continue to extend their lead. Andy Nash does a pump fake pass on his defender and finds Parker Sulaver and he drains this three from downtown. The Redwings now lead 26-17 with under 6 minutes to go.

However, the Spartans would respond. Jonah Weathers drives down the baseline and hits this layup and scores plus the foul. Weather’s makes his free throw to trim the Redwings lead to 8. After three quarters the Redwings lead 30-26 going into the 4th quarter.

4th Quarter

Spartans with possession and Quentin Jones finds an open James Bullock Jr. who pulls up for the three and nails it. The Spartans trail 32-29.

Redwings turn and Brayden Fagbemi finds Andy Nash and he crushes this trifecta to give the Redwings a little bit of breathing room. They lead 36-30 with under 6 minutes to go.

Niko Abusara is attacking but nothing is there. He turns and passes the ball to Brayden Fagbemi and he jukes a couple Spartan defenders. He would sink this floater to put this game away as he finished the night with 20 points. Niko Abusara had 7 points and 4 assists as the Redwings remain undefeated at 10-0 and take this one 46-37.