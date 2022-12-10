Boys Basketball Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 12.09.22

It’s Mom’s Night and a DVC clash at Naperville Central. The Redhawks are looking for a conference win as they welcome in the Neuqua Valley Wildcats who hold a 5-2 record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

It’s the Redhawks getting aggressive early on the defensive side as Gavin Wade steals the pass and takes it all the way to the rim to give his squad a 4-0 lead.

Strong Start for Central Continues

They look to turn up the offense and Michael Boyce helps that with the corner triple that gets a friendly bounce.

Near the end of the first, it’s Ivan Najdovski for Central turning the corner and scoring plus the foul. The red hot start has Central up 15-10 after one.

Second Quarter

It’s Neuqua’s turn to get going in the second quarter starting with Chris Srbinov getting the Luke Kinkade pass and scoring to break a tie.

Now Luke Kinkade gets involved as so he pulls up for three and nails it.

Wildcats hold a big lead but Central and Simon Krugliakovas decide to change that. He spins off his defender and hits the jumper in the lane to cut the deficit to 30-23.

Neuqua leads big before the Break

Redhawks try to inch closer before the break, but Srbinov forces a turnover and goes coast to coast to beat the buzzer. Blue and gold outscore Central 28-11 in the second to lead 38-24 at the break. 19 points for Srbinov.

Third Quarter

You can’t count out Central just yet. Krugliakovas is at it again, rising up for the three and it’s money, which puts them within single digits.

However, Neuqua has a response. Collin Gerrity’s floater is off, but Nick Doherty fights to get the ball back and converts on the layup.

It’s another buzzer beater from Neuqua this time with Nick Lendino as that shot makes it 49-44 Wildcats going into the fourth.

Fourth Quarter

Redhawks keep fighting to cut it to one and big man Ross DeZur gives them a 53-51 lead with this and one.

Back and forth we go as Luke Kinkade steps up and hits the open trifecta. Wildcats retake the lead.

Wildcats Win

Krugliakovas leads the Hawks with 20 points, but he can’t hit this much-needed three to tie it up. Now Central is trying for the second chance bucket, but Bryan Thomas knocks the ball away and takes it to the cup for the dagger. Neuqua survives for a 64-59 road win.

