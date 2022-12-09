Boys Bowling Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 12.06.22

Naperville Central boys bowling takes on Naperville North in a Crosstown Classic where the Redhawks get a historic win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We head to the Fox Bowl in Wheaton for the final boys bowling Crosstown Classic on the lanes with Naperville North hosting Naperville Central. The Redhawks look to remain undefeated in conference play and continue their record breaking season, while the young Huskies are getting better and better as the season goes on.

Game One

Naperville North getting a strong start in game one from Stephen Thompson who gets a strike as part of a 163 game and a 414 series.

Naperville Central gets a strike as well from Nathan McKinley who rolls a 528 series. A very solid score, but spoiler alert for what is to come, that does not even crack the top five for the Redhawks.

Another strike for the Huskies, this one from Johnny Hodges. He is consistent throughout the day with a 142, 138 and 145 across the three games.

Setting the tone is Sean Lee from Central, who rolls a 278 in game one. What a way to start, the highest game of the day for Lee and just two pins from a career best.

Redhawks Shatter Records in Game Two

In game two, Naperville Central absolutely catches fire. Aidan Lee with a strike, he rolls a 236 game and a 615 series overall.

Next we see Tommy Kradenpoth, delivering as usual with a 225 for the game and a 609 series.

Nate Taverna gets in on the fun with a strike and a 245 second game. A 667 series for the sophomore is a fantastic score, but somehow only the third best on the team.

Redhawk senior Ethan Rupp with a strike as part of a 255 in game two and a series of 680. Another outstanding number, and the second best on the team.

Capping off the record breaking game two is Sean Lee who also rolls a 255 for the game. An incredible 1216 in game two shatters the school record and District 203 record. Lee also sets a school and district record with a three game series of 790. One of the best performances we’ve ever seen.

In the midst of the record breaking Central performance, Naperville North is also bowling very well. Ian Rogers with a strike and a game of 172.

Andy Sullivan also rolling well in the second game as he ties Rogers with a 172 and scores a 420 series.

Holden Randall continues his strong season with a team high 235 in game two and a 605 series to lead the Huskies.

Game Three

Max Alexandrov also playing well going from 156, to 186 and ending game three with a hambone. Four strikes in a row for a 200 to end the day. But Naperville Central remains the story, taking the win with another school record series of 3368. It’s the first time in school history and District 203 history that five bowlers on a team have earned series of 600 or better. A Crosstown Classic that will not soon be forgotten!

