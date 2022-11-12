Boys Bowling Plainfield North vs. Naperville Central 11.10.22

Naperville Central boys bowling hosts Plainfield North at Lisle Lanes where the Redhawks ease their way to victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The boys bowling season is underway as Naperville Central hosts Plainfield North at Lisle Lanes. The top 10 ranked Redhawks play their second dual match in as many days after beating Hinsdale Central with a record setting performance.

Game One

Redhawks Sean Lee gets the ball rolling in game one with a solid strike to start the match. He would score 199 in game 1.

Next up is Tommy Kradenpoth who also starts strong for the Redhawks as his bowl results in a strike. He lead central after game 1 with a score of 201.

Aidan Lee then steps up and his strike helps him secure a score of 192 in game 1.

Game Two

Game 2 would see Plainfield North’s Nathan Sabo get an impressive roll and strike. He would finish with a score of 118.

Plainfield’s Luiz Gonzalez would gain some momentum of his own with his strike. He scored 161 in game 2 and a team best of 520 overall for the match.

Senior Ethan Rupp had a sensational outing in both games two and three. He rattles the bins here as he did the entire match. Rupp lead the way for the Redhawks with an overall score of 616.

Game Three

In game three it was Sean Lee who caught fire. He scored a series of strikes and finished with a score of 588.

Sophomore Nate Taverna would seal the emphatic victory for the Redhawks with this ball-bending strike. Taverna scored an impressive 562 and Naperville Central would ease their way to victory over Plainfield North.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!