Boys Cross Country 3A State Meet 11.05.22

The boys cross country state meet sets up shop at Detweiler Park in Peoria where Plainfield South takes home the state trophy. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the Boys Class 3A Cross Country State Meet at Detweiler Park in Peoria. The final race of the year in challenging conditions with wet, muddy grounds. Naperville Central looks to finish the season strong chasing a championship trophy while Neuqua Valley wants to send its head coach Paul Vandersteen out on a high note.

Race Start

To the starting line as the boys are off. DeKalb and Downers Grove North take an early lead as they look to set the pace for the rest of the pack.

Mile One

At the first mile mark we have a pack of runners battling it out to set the pace in this race. Downers Grove North’s Caden Weber, Hinsdale Central’s Aden Bandukwala and Dan Watcke, alongside Plainfield North’s Oliver Burns stay in the top 5. Lake Zurich’s Dylan Myers, DeKalb’s Riley Newport and Sandburg’s Grant Giblin are in the top 10 of the race early on. Neuqua Valley’s Zac Close is in the middle of the pack. Naperville Central’s Lucas De La Cruz and Benet Academy’s Finn Richards are a little further in the back, but continue to keep pushing forward.

Mile Two

On to mile 2 and we have Newport in the lead. Close to him is Oak Park River Forest’s Liam Newhart and Planfield North’s Burns. Myers is right there and he’s followed by runners Bandukwala and Watcke. Downers Grove North’s Weber and Ryan Eddington are within striking distance. Close stays with the middle of the pack and pushes on to keep close to the top 10. Naperville North’s Luke Noren is nearby as well.

Final Stretch

We have a new leader up front and it’s Aden Bandukwala. Newhart is in second and Newport is in third. Next is Burns and Oswego East’s Parker Nold with Watcke not far behind as they remain in the top 10. Close still remains in the middle of the pack with Batavia’s Quintin Lowe and O’Fallon’s Dylan Ybarra keeping it close. Noren is just a little further back.

Finish Line

We got a close one at the finish line between Bandukwala and Newhart. Bandukwala just edges out Newhart to win the Boys 3A Cross Country State Meet with a time of 14:46. Newhart is in second place and Dan Watcke is in third. Dylan Myers finishes in 4th and Oliver Burns rounds out the top 5 in 5th place. Zac Close ends the day in 15th place. Plainfield South takes first place in the state meet, second place goes to Hinsdale Central and finishing third is Downers Grove North. Neuqua Valley ends up in 12th.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!