Boys Cross Country Aurora City Invite 08.27.22

The boys cross country season is ready to begin as Waubonsie Valley and Metea Valley both compete for the Aurora City Invite crown. Marmion Academy is the host site for the meet this year despite not competing in the actual race. West Aurora is the official meet host with East Aurora, Aurora Central Catholic, Aurora Christian and Illinois Math and Science Academy also competing.

Race Start

The race begins in the early morning sunshine. Metea Valley runners get to the front of the pack early on. Sam Urbon, Austin Brown, Rameez Abrar, Zach Johnson, Connor Vine, Nathan Behr, Josh Murray and Angel Rodriguez running well for the Mustangs.

1st Mile

Near the first mile mark, Sam Urbon with a small lead over West Aurora runners Sean Heetland, Ayden Jenkins, Nathan Gehermann, Brandon DeLeon and Isaac Aguado. A Waubonsie pack with Parth Thakkar, Zach Self, Austin McInturff, Kyle Sullivan, Zach Hayden, John Smolen, Gavin Ebenezer and Alex Trimeloni.

Finish

Pulling away to take the win is Patrick Hilby from Aurora Central Catholic just ahead of Sean Heetland. Sam Urbon comes across the line in third and teammate Austin Brown 5th as Metea Valley finishes as the team runner up. Zach Self is Waubonsie Valley’s top runner taking 7th as the Warriors finish third as a team. West Aurora is the 2022 boys cross country Aurora City Invite champion.

