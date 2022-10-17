Boys Cross Country DVC Meet 10.15.22

The boys DVC cross country meet is back at Waubonsie Valley High School on a cool but comfortable Saturday morning. Six teams in contention for the title after the Warriors took the crown in 2021. Neuqua Valley and Naperville Central are the favorites to lift the plaque entering the meet.

Start of the Race

The race begins and we see dozens of runners heading out onto the course in the hopes of gaining that early edge.

DeKalb and Neuqua Valley Runners Take Early Lead

In the opening mile we see Riley Newport from DeKalb in front. Zac Close and Ryan Palmer from Neuqua Valley are just behind him with Lucas De La Cruz from Naperville Central, Nicolas Castrillon and Robert Glenn from Neuqua and Jacob Barazza from DeKalb. Austin Brown and Sam Urbon from Metea Valley in the pack as well along with Zack Self and Austin McInterf from Waubonsie Valley. Other Redhawk runners Thomas Mack, Tyler Browning and Foster Shelbert also in the hunt for the top 15. Gabe Russell and Colin Cororcan from Naperville North in there too.

Riley Newport Building a Lead

Midway through the race we see Newport and Close separating themselves a bit from the pack. Ryan Palmer, De La Cruz, Barazza, Tyler Browning and Thomas Mack and Andres Lopez from Neuqua are in the next group.

Newport and Close Battle for First

At the two mile point we see Newport out in front and Close within striking distance, while the rest of the runners battle to round out the top ten.

Neuqua Valley Holds off Naperville Central for the Team Win

At the finish line, Riley Newport wins the DVC championship at 14:54. Zac Close finishes in second ten seconds later. Newport’s teammate Jacob Barazza takes third. Naperville Central’s Lucas De La Cruz is fourth and Ryan Palmer and Nicolas Castrillon take 5th and 6th as Neuqua Valley takes the DVC team championship in Coach Vandersteen’s final DVC meet as head coach. The Redhawks take second place with DeKalb in third as the regional championship will be next Saturday in Hinsdale.

Final results of the 2022 DVC Championship Meet can be found HERE!

