Boys Cross Country Twilight Invite 10.05.22

The boys cross country Twilight Invite takes place at Naperville North where Downers Grove North takes the team victory.

It’s another edition of the Twilight Invite at Naperville North High School for varsity boys cross country. With the DVC Championships and postseason right around the corner, this premier meet brings plenty of local competition featuring Naperville North, Naperville Central, Metea Valley, Waubonsie Valley, and Neuqua Valley. This Twilight Invite will also be the last one for Wildcats head coach Paul Vandersteen as he’ll retire at the end of the season with his team looking for a strong finish.

Race Start

The race is on with 18 teams in attendance as they look to get off to a great start. Nicholas Strayer from LaGrange Lyons is setting the pace early as others look to stay with him early on.

1st Mile

Strayer continues to lead the pack with a group of runners behind him. Downers Grove North’s Topher Ferris and Caden Weber stay close, but Neuqua Valley’s Zac Close, Planfield North’s Oliver Burns, and Oak Park River Forest’s Liam Newhart are not too far behind.

Strayer is still in the lead in the 1st mile with Minooka’s Zachary Balzer right behind him. Ferris and Weber also remain in the hunt for the lead.

2nd Mile

As we approach mile 2, we have a new leader as Planfield North’s Oliver Burns leads the pack with Balzer and Newhart staying right with him. Zac Close remains in the mix and keeps pushing forward while Naperville Central’s Luke Noren is not too far behind and remains within striking distance.

Final Lap

Now we enter the home stretch as Liam Newhart is in front for Oak Park River Forest. Strayer and Close are still in the hunt as they continue to push towards the finish line.

Finish Line

At the finish line, it’s Newhart who wins the boys Twilight Invite with ease with a time of 14:35. Oliver Burns finishes in second place. Nicholas Strayer finishes in third while Oak Park River Forest’s Michael Michelotti ends up in fourth place. Zac Close ends in 5th to round out the top 5. Downers Grove North takes the team victory in first place. Oak Park River Forest finishes in second and Planfield North takes third. Naperville Central ends the night in 5th and Neuqua Valley in 7th.

