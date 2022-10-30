Boys Cross Country Waubonsie Valley Sectional 10.29.22

The boys cross country sectional is at Waubonsie Valley where Downers Grove North wins the meet. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re back at Waubonsie Valley High School as they host the boys cross country sectional with a spot to state on the line. We have eighteen teams competing to qualify for the state meet next week down in Peoria. The top 7 teams qualify with Neuqua Valley and Naperville Central looking to make that push over the finish line.

Race Start

Here we go at the starting line with a giant mass of runners taking off. Everyone is battling to get their footing on a cool morning. Benet Academy’s Finn Richards and Hussein Almousawi of Bolingbrook are off to great starts ahead of the pack as they push ahead.

Mile One

On to the first mile and we have Sandburg duo Grant Giblin and Trent Anderson leading the way. Downers Grove North’s Topher Ferris, Elmhurst York’s Aidan Hill, and Finn Richards are close behind the duo. Hinsdale Central’s Dan Watcke and Aden Bandukwala alongside Nicholas Strayer of LaGrange Lyons aren’t far behind either. In the middle of the pack is Neuqua Valley’s Zac Close alongside teammates Robert Glenn and Ryan Palmer. Naperville Central’s Sam Barnard, Luke Noren, and Lucas De La Cruz are withing striking distance.

Final Stretch

As we enter down the stretch, we have a new leader with Oak Park River Forest’s Liam Newhart in the lead but Ferris is keeping this race close. Strayer, Close, Watcke and Bandukwala are in the top 6. Richards remains in the top 10 of the pack while Noren and Barnard are within reach.

Finish Line

At the finish line, we have Newhart winning the race with a time of 14:44. Watcke finishes in second place and Strayer ends in third. Bandukwala finishes in fourth, Cillian Henning of LaGrange Lyons is in fifth, and Zac Close ends the day in sixth place. Finn Richards ends the day in 9th. Downers Grove North wins the 3A Sectional meet. Hinsdale Central in second, Oak Park River Forest in third. Naperville Central, LaGrange Lyons, Neuqua Valley, and Downers Grove South all qualify for state. Naperville North just misses the cut in 8th place. Detweiler Park in Peoria awaits next Saturday.

