Boys Cross Country Wheeling Invite 10.08.22

The boys cross country Wheeling Invite is at Heritage Park where Barrington comes away with first place. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Despite the chilly weather here at Heritage Park, these teams are ready for the 2022 Boys Wheeling Cross Country Invite. The Benet Academy Redwings rested their top runners today to get ready for the ESCC Conference Championships next weekend. This gives an opportunity for other Redwings to make a statement against good competition like Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, and Barrington.

Race Start

We are packed at the start with 14 teams in attendance. The Benet Academy Redwings trail while Barrington is led by the trio of Joe Bregenzer, Avery Erickson, and Manasyu Chaudhari who look to get off to a great start.

1st Mile

On to the first mile and Barrington is in the lead with Andre Van Buren, Erickson, and Bregenzer setting the pace early. AJ Svienty, Mateus Salomao, and Jon Choi are not far behind as Arlington Heights and Barrington battle for the overall lead. In the middle of the pack is Benet Academy’s Matt Spellman who looks to break into the top half of the group.

2nd Mile

In the second mile, Bregenzer is ahead of the crowd and his teammates Erickson and Chaudhari are staying with him. They sit in second and third, respectively. Spellman is still in the mix, but keeps pushing forward to remain in the top 40.

3rd Mile

Bregenzer continues to distance himself from the rest of the pack. His teammate Chaudhari is close along with Glenbrook South’s Jefferson Wei, but can anyone catch Bregenzer?

Finish Line

The answer is no and at the finish line, Joe Bregenzer wins the Boys Wheeling Cross Country Invite with a time of 15:16. Avery Erickson is not far behind in second and Manasyu Chaudhari ends up in third place. Benet Academy’s Matt Spellman finishes the day in 40th. Barrington takes first place, Arlington Heights takes second, Niles Northridge Prep takes third. Benet Academy ends the day in 10th place.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!