Boys Golf Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 08.22.22

Neuqua Valley boys golf faces off against Metea Valley where the Wildcats improve to 2-0 in the DVC. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Bolingbrook Golf Course hosting another DVC boys golf matchup between Neuqua Valley and Metea Valley. Both teams enter the match at 1-0 in conference play.

3rd Hole

Patrick McGrath off to a good start for the black and gold. The lone senior for Metea with a nice chip on the par 5 third hole. He then sinks the birdie putt from about four feet away.

Next group on the third hole, Kyle Bucher looking for a long birdie putt to fall and it just slides an inch away from the cup. Bucher taps in for par as part of a solid round of 38.

4th Hole

Jumping to the fourth hole. Metea’s Charlie Flaherty looking for birdie on the par three and he buries the putt. Nicely done by the junior.

Neuqua Valley gets a nice shot here on the 4th hole from Calvin Steger as he finds the dance floor from the tee box. Steger goes on to make par and finish with a 38, second best on the team.

Wildcat junior Emerson Zhang chipping for birdie from just off the green. He sets himself up nicely for the par tap in here.

Back to Metea as junior Patrick Davis also finds the green from the 4th hole tee box. He goes on to make par as well.

Mustang sophomore Rahil Shah putting for par from beyond ten feet. He gets this one to go and cracks the top four on the team with a round of 42.

8th Hole

Over to the other par three on the front nine, the 8th hole. Neuqua Valley junior Parth Vora hits a beauty over the water and onto the green. That sets up a two putt for par as Vora ends his day with a 39.

Another Mustang in the top four on the team is Nick Schroeder. The junior is pumped to nail this par putt as part of his round of 40.

Neuqua Valley senior Santosh Tata with a tough par putt still on the 8th hole green. That deserves a fist pump as Tata gets it to fall.

9th Hole

Now over to the 9th hole to finish things out. Neuqua Valley senior Austin Olson drains this birdie putt to end his round. A very nice day and a score of 39 is tied for third on the team.

Patrick McGrath looking for his third birdie of the day. The senior taking advantage of his birdie opportunities as part of a +1 round of 37. Tops on the team and second-best overall.

Neuqua Valley with a strong round from the whole team. Vetri Anand with a chip off the green to set up par as the Wildcats take the team lead.

The top golfer on the day is Wildcat sophomore Ryan Watson. Just a great performance all around as this par caps off an impressive two under round of 34. Neuqua Valley improves to 2-0 in the DVC.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!