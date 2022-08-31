Boys Golf Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 08.30.22

While still in search of their first conference the Naperville North Boys golf team is all smiles and ready for some fun on the links. Their crosstown opponent Naperville Central fly’s in red hot after capturing the Huskie Scramble the day prior. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Hole 1

We start with Central’s Joe Cerny on hole one with a nice shot that lands on your door step.

Hole 2

Here he is again this time on the second hole with a similar approach. Cerny takes the top score on the day with a 40.

Now we got his teammate Matt Sims looking to par the hole and he does.

Staying on the second hole with Husky Zach Wu getting a good chip that puts him in great position. Wu scores a 45 on the day.

Hole 3

Moving over to the third hole and it’s Redhawk Dan Rabinovich with a nice drive to the green. He finishes the day with a 44.

North’s leading scorer on the day is Peter Christiansen who gets his ball out of the sand onto the putting green. Christiansen also golfs a 40.

Hole 6

To hole 6 and it’s Central’s Kyle Closset getting out of a sandy situation and it works with a nice roll close to the pin. Closset gets a 47.

Hole 9

On the final hole and the Huskies get some help from James Driscoll who drives this ball onto the green and caps off his round with a 46.

Although Central was too much on the day as Matt Sims pars it in to end the round and the Redhawks take it by ten strokes.

