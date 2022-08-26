Boys Golf Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 08.25.22

Smile guys because we got a boys golf DVC matchup at Naper Brook Golf Course. Naperville Central comes in fresh off a win over Waubonsie Valley, while their opponent Neuqua Valley looks for a 3-0 conference start. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Hole 1

Starting on the first hole it’s Neuqua’s Calvin Steger getting a nice hit to the putting green. Start of a big day for Steger.

Redhawk Matt Sims is also in for a big day and it starts off one under after a nice long birdie.

NV’s Ian Danielson Pars it in to tee things off. He scores a 39 overall.

Hole 4

To the fourth hole and it’s Steger again who puts this ball into the hole for a par.

Staying on the hole number four and we got Central’s Dan Rabinovich teeing off and putting that ball on the green. He goes on to score a 42 on this outing.

Hole 7

Matt Sims chips his ball on hole 7 and it hits the pole nearly going in for an eagle. He does put in a for birdie and scores 34 which was the best individual score on the day.

Hole 9

The second best score comes from Calvin Steger who gets a hit to the green and finishes the day with a 35.

Redhawk Aidan Schulz wraps up his round up with a par and a 39 score.

Wildcat’s make some noise late as Santosh Tata chips the ball close to pin. He putts it in for a 37.

Vetri Anand ends our highlight with another score in the 30’s with this one a 36 after the par. That helps Neuqua take a close on over Central. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!