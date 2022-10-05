Boys Golf Oswego 3A Sectional 10.03.22

Let’s tee off at Blackberry Oaks for the boys golf sectional hosted by Oswego High School. Glenbard West comes in winners of the last three sectionals and look to capture another team plaque. Metea and Waubonsie Valley make their team appearances while Naperville Central and Neuqua Valley all have individuals looking to putt their way to state. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Hole 1

Joe Cerney gets it rolling on hole number one with a nice drive to the green. He golfs and 79 on the day but is that enough to get him to State?

Up next is Neuqua’s Emerson Zhang hitting his ball out of the sand and on to the spot. He pars it in for a round of 77 and is off to State as the an individual.

Does his teammate Calvin Steger do the same with a par? He unfortunately misses the cut by six strokes and the Cats will miss their senior.

Hole 5

Glenbard West’s Grant Roscich is back in the sectional and is able to get out of the grass and in a great position.

Another individual punching his ticket to state is Geneva’s Austin Frick after a good round of 75.

Hole 9

With Waubonsie’s team appearance, Salil Khanduja is the only Warrior heading down state after golfing a score of 77.

Hole 14

Let’s go to hole 14 and no surprise it’s Roscich golfing the top score on the day as this hit takes a nice roll back that puts him in line for a birdie and he got it. The successful round gives him a 68 and the top spot.

Metea’s Kyle Bucher also has a birdie chance and it’s good. However a score of 79 won’t do the trick and we go on to a five golfer playoff to capture the last two individual spots.

Playoff Hole 1

Bucher wants to get it over with it right away as his hits from the fairway inches so close for the eagle. He gets the birdie and that leaves one spot open for the last individual.

Playoff Hole 2

Central’s Joe Cerney is in a battle for the last spot against Plainfield North’s Evan Czarnik and both go even on hole two.

Playoff Hole 3

So we go to three and Cerney is able to get out of mess landing in position to put in the par. Although Czarnik also has a par chance and he’s got it to keep the playoff going.

Playoff Hole 4

Czarnik Bogies of hole 4 so that leaves the door open for Cerney who gets to go for par and takes that last spot after a wild playoff. At the end of the day it’s Hinsdale Central taking the plaque after their fifth best to determine the team winner. Four of our area golfers will tee off at the Den at Fox Creek.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!