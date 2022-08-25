Boys Golf Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley 08.24.22

Metea Valley boys golfs who putts their into Orchard Valley after winning the Panther scramble is now look for their first conference win of the season. Their opponent is who else but Eola road rival Waubonsie Valley, who is also searching for DVC win number one. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Hole 1

On hole number one welcome back Warrior Salil Khanduja from his golf tournament adventures. While it’s nice being back in a Waubonsie uniform it’s also nice starting the day off even as Khanduja pars it in.

Metea’s Patrick McGrath is hiding behind a hill but he stills gets some air on this ball that lands perfectly on the green. McGrath also putts it for par.

Hole 2

To the second hole and it’s Mustang Nick Schroeder getting a nice hit on his ball that goes over the pond and onto the green. Schroeder evens out on the hole.

WV’s Adam Torreon tries for a long birdie putt but it comes up just a tad short. He does get it on the next try and scores a 41 on the day second best for Waubonsie.

Eshaan Punwani hits the top four on the day as this par helps him to a three way tie at 43.

Hole 5

Here’s Khanduja again this time putting for birdie on hole number five. He leads the way with a 37.

Hole 6

Schroeder continue his big day as he gets another good drive on hole number six. He’ll finish off by making the short par.

Hole 9

Mustangs get busy on the ninth hole starting with Rahil Shah the brother of former Metea Valley golfer Aman Shah getting a nice hit on to the green. Shah scores MV’s second best score with a 41.

Now Charlie Flahery hits his ball from the hill and puts it on the spot. He finishes his day with a 43.

Schroeder is on the fairway and continues his stellar outing. After a nice chip to the green junior scores a 37 and it helps the Mustangs win it over Waubonsie by one stroke.

