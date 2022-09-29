Boys Golf West Aurora Regional 09.28.22

The geese are out in full force at Orchard Valley for the West Aurora Boys golf regionals. Eight teams are in attendance including five of our area teams but only three can advance to sectionals so let’s get ready for some fun on the links. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Hole 4

The fun starts on hole four with Metea’s Kyle Bucher who sinks the bird. Bucher walks away with a 76 the lowest score on the day for the Mustangs.

Teammate Patrick McGrath also has a birdie chance from long distance but that’s no problem and it helps him to a 77.

Still on the fourth hole and here is West Aurora’s top golfer in Andrew Bacarella who gets his ball out of the sand and close to the pin. He moves on to sectionals as an individual after a round of 78.

Hole 6

To hole six and here is Gavin Newkirk from Batavia getting a nice drive to the green and goes even on the hole.

Waubonsie’s Arjun Iyengar also puts some firepower on his ball that lands perfectly on the spot. Iyengar pars it in and caps off his day with an 80.

Hole 11

On hole eleven here’s bulldog Adam Warner putting his ball for an eagle and it helps to an 83.

Up next is Central’s Matt Sims getting a par on the hole and moves on to sectionals as an individual after a score of 84.

Hole 15

Another individual punching his ticket to sectionals is Joe Cerney who gets a birthday birdie. Yup one of his birthday presents is a trip to sectional after a round of 72.

Staying on the hole and we got Salil Khanduja who lines up for a long par but he keeps his cool and let’s it roll in.

Here’s Batavia Newkirk again this time wanting a birdie of his own. At end the of the day he gets a solid 70.

Hole 17

Mustang Nick Schroeder also hops in the putting fun with a par on hole 17. Schroeder gets a 78 and is one of four Mustangs to golf under 80.

Salil Khanduja is your top individual scorer and this bridie helps him to a 68. However the top team on the day is Batavia who golfs a team score of 306. Up next is sectionals at Blackberry Oaks.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!