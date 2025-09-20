Andrew football survives the Waubonsie Valley second-half surge

Andrew football survives the season and face the Warriors on the road. Waubonsie Valley football goes on the road looking to spoil the Andrew Thunderbolts homecoming game. The Warriors look to bounce back after their 35-6 loss on the road against Bradley Bourbonnais and score their first win of the season. On the other side, the Thunderbolts aim to get back into the win column after their 17-7 loss against Lincoln-Way West. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Andrew with an early lead

After several tough runs from the Andrew runningbacks the Thunderbolts are in Warrior territory. Andrews’ Jalon Lawrence takes the handoff, breaks a tackle and gets taken down inside the five. Lawrence goes on to score a play later as the Thunderbolts lead 8-0 early after a two-point conversion.

Midway through the second quarter, the Warriors trail 15-0 after a touchdown from Andrew Quarterback Camden Maniatis. Waubonsie running back Ishmaiah Elliot starts the drive with this great run to move the chains.

Later in the drive, the Warrior offense dials up a reverse for receiver Brandon Fife who gets outside and turns on the speed for another green and gold first down!-

Moments later, Waubonsie’s Brayden Hostetler caps off the drive with a touchdown after outracing the Thunderbolt defense. The Warriors trail 15-7 with 2:32 left until halftime.

Looking to increase their lead before halftime, Andrew Quarterback Camden Maniatis is looking for his receiver up the seam but it’s intercepted by Waubonsie safety Nate Cerilli! The Warriors take over with 15 seconds remaining.

One last play for the Warrior offense before half. Warrior’s quarterback throws the quick pass to Elliot. The pass is behind Elliot, the ball is in the air, and Thunderbolts linebacker Brayden Guzak comes up with the interception! Heraces to the end zone for the touchdown! Andrew leads 22-7 as time expires in the first half.

Trailing 29-7 after a long Andrew touchdown run. Waubonsie has some hope as Elliot goes beast mode, breaking multiple Thunderbolt tackles and is off to the races for an 80 yard touchdown run. Andrew leads 29-13 after a missed extra point.

Next Thunderbolt drive, the Andrew quarterback decides to keep it himself and has a lot of room in front. Maniatis following key blocks from Anthony Lipski and Jameson OReilly for the touchdown! Andrew leads 36-13 with 5:49 remaining in the 3rd.

Waubonsie Valley’s offense is firing on all cylinders in the second half as Elliot gets to the outside and weaves through the Andrew defense for his second touchdown of the game! The Warriors trail 36-20.

Waubonsie captures explosive momentum

Both teams continue to light up the scoreboard in the third quarter as Thunderbolts Anthony Lipski catches the pitch from the quarterback and turns on the speed, outracing the Warrior defense for another Andrew touchdown. That’s a 42-20 lead for Andrew.

Looking to keep up with the Thunderbolts offense, the Warriors offense does just that as Hostetler takes the handoff up the middle with only one Thunderbolt to beat. The Warrior outraces the Thunderbolt defender for the touchdown! Waubonsie ends the back and forth going into the final quarter, where they trail 42-27.

The Warriors have all the momentum as the offense is back on the field after forcing a three-and-out. Ishmaiah Elliot continues to have himself a night, hitting the defender with the stiff arm and getting to the endzone for his third touchdown of the night! The green and gold trail 42-33 after failing to convert on the two-point conversion.

Next Thunderbolt possession, the offense looking to control the clock. Maniatis keeps it himself after the option but loses the ball! The Warriors recover near midfield with a chance to make it a one-score game!

The Thunderbolt defense has a chance to get off the field on fourth down. Jeremyah Johnson comes off the edge unblocked and gets the sack on the Waubonsie quarterback to get the ball back for their offense.

Andrew football survives Waubonsie’s comeback

Both defenses coming up huge for their teams, and on the next play the Warrior defense forces another turnover on Andrew runningback Jalon Lawrence which the defense recovers!

Waubonsie Valley goes on a long drive as they look to keep the pressure on Andrew. The Warrior quarterback calls his own number as he punches it in the end zone for the touchdown! Andrew’s lead is down to two as they lead 42-40 with 1:32 remaining.

After the Waubonsie onside kick goes out of bounds, Andrew needs one first down to seal the game. Andrew quarterback Camden Maniatis keeps it himself, weaving through defenders for the first down!

After an offensive explosion in the second half, Andrew football survives with a 42-40 victory over Waubonsie Valley.

