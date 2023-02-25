Benet Academy boys hockey loses playoff bout to Glenbrook North

It’s a playoff bout in boys’ hockey as the Benet Academy Redwings face the Glenbrook North Spartans. The winner advances to the quarterfinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Glenbrook North blitz Benet Academy

The Spartans earn an early lead here as James Dahlke hunts down, steals the puck off a Benet defender, and slots it in the top corner.

The Spartans extend their lead a minute later with Owen Just as he intercepts the pass and beats the goalie one-on-one to slot the puck home.

Benet Academy needs to stop the bleeding. Goalie William Janus helps with that as he deflects first and gathers the follow-up shot.

Yet, Glenbrook North continues to apply pressure on the offense. Jacob smith receives the pass and finds the net from long range. The Spartans lead the Redwings 3-0 after the first period.

The Spartans pick up where they left off in the second period

In the second period, the Spartans keep their foot on the gas. Just, once again, is “Just doin’ it” here as he rifles the puck into the back of the net.

Glenbrook North closed the curtains here as Josh Genin skates between Redwing defenders to get a shot off, followed by Cooper Shalin.

The Spartans win comfortably against Benet Academy 7-0 to advance to the state quarterfinals next weekend.

